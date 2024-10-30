'Always be grateful!' - Sheffield Wednesday thanks fans after hitting Owls milestone
Bernard has proven to be a fantastic signing for the Owls since coming in last summer under Xisco Munoz, playing a huge role in their survival last time out and growing in leaps and bounds since then. This year he’s proven his worth on numerous occasions and his name is one that is regularly chanted by the supporters both home and away.
The centre back was a second half substitution for Wednesday on Tuesday as they took on Brentford, and put in another solid showing as the visitors ran it close in London before unfortunately losing on penalties, which meant that his half century sadly couldn’t coincide with a quarterfinal spot in the Carabao Cup.
Fans will be hoping that there are many more appearances in blue and white to come for the former Manchester United man after he signed a long-term deal in the summer, and they’ll be excited to hear that he’s still looking to get even better.
“What an experience it’s been in these first 50 games,” he said on social media after hitting 50 appearances. “I’ve learned so much from each game and I’m constantly trying to improve. The love and support I’ve received from day one by the fans has been tremendous and I will always be grateful. Not too far behind Palms now!”
At 24, Bernard still has plenty of time to add plenty more outings to his name for the Owls as he looks to aid their march up the table, and though everyone would love to see him rack up numbers like Liam Palmer, the jury is out on whether he’ll manage to make up the 400+ games that the Owls legend has on him at this point in time.