Callum Paterson says that Sheffield Wednesday will ‘always hold a special part in my life’ as he joins MK Dons.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Star reported earlier on Monday that the 30-year-old was potentially Milton Keynes-bound after the Owls were unable to sort out a contract for the Scot, and tonight it was announced that he had penned a contract with the Dons.

It brings to an end a five-year spell at Hillsborough that has seen highs and lows, and he took to social media shortly before he was announced by his new club to pay tribute to the supporters and the club that has been home for so long. He’ll join now join Paul Warne’s side as they push for promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly my time at Sheffield Wednesday has come to an end,” he said. “I’ve loved every second of playing for this massive club and made so many memories that I’ll never forget, especially in the promotion season. 186 times I was privileged enough to wear the badge and it was always an honour to pull on that shirt whenever I got the opportunity.

“I would just like to thank all of the fans for making me feel at home in Sheffield for the last five seasons. Thank you to all of the backroom staff, the physios, the coaching staff and everyone else in between. You have all been amazing with me and I’ll forever appreciate it.

“I’ve made some amazing friends for life at the club and in the city itself. Sheffield will always hold a special part in my life with my daughter being born here. I wish everyone at SWFC all the best for the upcoming season and for the future beyond that. Excited to start a new chapter. WAWAW. Pato.”

Callum Paterson is ‘a fantastic individual’

Meanwhile, the Dons’ sporting director, Liam Sweeting, has talked up the coup, saying that he’s ‘exactly the sort of player’ they wanted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We worked extremely hard to get players through the door earlier this summer,” he explained to the club’s website. “Which has provided us with a good platform to work from over the last few weeks. Now, it's all about adding quality in the right areas as we approach what is always the most chaotic stage of the transfer window.

"In Callum Paterson, we feel we've signed exactly the sort of player we were looking to add to the front line. His experience playing at the highest level speaks for itself, but he's also a fantastic individual who we believe will really add to the culture we're building here at the club. Throughout his career, he's consistently affected games, whether that be goal involvements, work rate or providing quality to others - I'm really looking forward to seeing what he does in League Two this season.”

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join