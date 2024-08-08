All Wednesday: Owls legend talks Sheffield Wednesday, accents and Lee Peacock revenge

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 8th Aug 2024, 10:00 GMT
Our brand new Sheffield Wednesday show is up and running, and to get us started on ‘All Wednesday’ we got Owls legend, Lee Bullen, on board.

Every week we’ll be bringing you a different guest from the Wednesday family as we discuss a whole host of topics from the Owls world, and hopefully have a laugh along the way.

Guest numero uno obviously needs to introduction... As a promotion-winning captain and long-serving member of staff at Hillsborough, ‘Bully’ is as Wednesday as they come these days. Over the course of our chat we discuss his time at Hillsborough, a team night out that led to him clothes-less in a bar, and we make him pick between some Scottish and Yorkshire grub.

For a taster of what’s to come you can check out the video at the top of the page, and for the full episode you can click the link below:

Episode one of ‘All Wednesday’ a brand new Sheffield Wednesday show

