Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Our brand new Sheffield Wednesday show is up and running, and to get us started on ‘All Wednesday’ we got Owls legend, Lee Bullen, on board.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every week we’ll be bringing you a different guest from the Wednesday family as we discuss a whole host of topics from the Owls world, and hopefully have a laugh along the way.

Guest numero uno obviously needs to introduction... As a promotion-winning captain and long-serving member of staff at Hillsborough, ‘Bully’ is as Wednesday as they come these days. Over the course of our chat we discuss his time at Hillsborough, a team night out that led to him clothes-less in a bar, and we make him pick between some Scottish and Yorkshire grub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For a taster of what’s to come you can check out the video at the top of the page, and for the full episode you can click the link below: