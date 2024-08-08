All Wednesday: Owls legend talks Sheffield Wednesday, accents and Lee Peacock revenge
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Every week we’ll be bringing you a different guest from the Wednesday family as we discuss a whole host of topics from the Owls world, and hopefully have a laugh along the way.
Guest numero uno obviously needs to introduction... As a promotion-winning captain and long-serving member of staff at Hillsborough, ‘Bully’ is as Wednesday as they come these days. Over the course of our chat we discuss his time at Hillsborough, a team night out that led to him clothes-less in a bar, and we make him pick between some Scottish and Yorkshire grub.
For a taster of what’s to come you can check out the video at the top of the page, and for the full episode you can click the link below:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.