All the reaction from Darren Moore as Sheffield Wednesday hold on at Portsmouth
Sheffield Wednesday have made the long trip down to Portsmouth for a midweek tie at Fratton Park.
The Owls were in a good run of form in League One going into the game, with Darren Moore’s side having gone 10 games unbeaten, however will be tested against an in-form Pompey that are starting to get into a bit of a groove under Danny Cowley now.
Both sides could potentially climb into the Play-Off places if they get a win this evening, and both will be desperate to get back to winning ways after they were knocked out of the Papa John’s Trophy and FA Cup respectively by lower league opposition.
Portsmouth v Sheffield Wednesday - Live updates from Fratton Park
Last updated: Tuesday, 07 December, 2021, 21:43
- Wednesday haven’t played Pompey since back in 2003
- The Owls are on a 10-game unbeaten run in League One
And breathe...
It was hard-fought, and Bailey Peacock-Farrell has to take a lot of credit, but Wednesday leave with a point. Unbeaten in 11.
Scramble!
Wednesday putting their bodies on the line to keep Pompey out... Palmer again to the rescue as it remains 0-0.
Six minutes added
Still plenty of time for the Owls to hold on...
Another Wednesday change
Gregory off, Berahino on.
First Owls sub
Wing comes on for Kamberi - Wednesday really under pressure here.
Penalty shout!
Both Hirst and BPF are down on the ground after a Pompey break, and there’s huge shouts for a penalty. Ref waves play on.
Hunt clears a goalbound shot to keep things level
Pompey piling on the pressure
It’s been all Portsmouth since Luongo’s sending off - they’re really putting the pressure on, and Wednesday are possibly lucky to still be level.
That red...
It did look nasty...
Luongo can’t really have many complaints there... He lunged in, his foot was high, and the ref wasn’t given too much choice there. Wednesday definitely up against it not.