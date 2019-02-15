All the key talking points from Steve Bruce and Barry Bannan’s Sheffield Wednesday press conference

Steve Bruce and Barry Bannan faced the media this morning ahead of the Owls’ trip to Rotherham United in the Championship on Saturday.

Disciplinary records, player contracts and of course the south Yorkshire derby against Paul Warne’s Millers were all on the agenda. Here’s the key talking points from the press conference…

Steve Bruce on contract talks

“It might not be right at the back end (of the season), but certainly there will not be anything done over the next month to six weeks.

"I want to have a good look and that includes training. We have 24 outfield players training, it is a lot of players to be looking at and that is not healthy.

"I do not like a squad of 24 and taking a squad of 19 and leaving six or seven behind. We will trim the squad down and give everybody a chance. That still stands. I still have not seen five, six or seven players play yet."

Barry Bannan’s disciplinary record

"A lot of the bookings are probably down to anger. I blame my mum to be honest! We don't know when to shut our mouths!

"A lot of the bookings have probably been shouting at the referees which I could probably get better at and try not to shout at them. It is hard being Scottish and angry!

"I think most of my bookings have been silly. It is something we have looked at and I have spoken to the manager about. I think I will be getting fined if I get any yellow cards for dissent now.

"I will try and get through the rest of the season without getting suspended for three games."

Steve Bruce on Paul Warne and Rotherham United

“The Championship is in my experience never an easy one. Rotherham, it’s probably their cup final, they’re probably sold out for the first time maybe the second one.

“It’s never an easy place to play, they will ask you a question, they will throw it in your box. He’s done a top, top job Warne and we’re expecting a tough game.

“We’ve got a really wonderful travelling support and I believe we could have sold five times over if we had the opportunity. It’s a derby match – it’s not the big derby for us but it’s a challenge.”

Steve Bruce on Sam Winnall's return to the first team

“I think that goes for a lot of long term players, it’s not going to be instant just because he is back on the training ground. Any long term injury like he has had, he needs time and he’s itching to go and he’s trained like a beast in the last couple of weeks since I’ve been in.

“He played the other day against Leeds with the under-23s and it’s fair to say in our opinion that he’s a little bit short just yet but that’s inevitable with a long term. I’m sure that’s the same with Gary Hooper. The next one of course will be Kieran Lee.”