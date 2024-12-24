All seven illness and injury worries as Sheffield Wednesday prepare for Middlesbrough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday kick off their post-Christmas campaign at Middlesbrough on Thursday hoping to continue a remarkable run of away form.

A 3-1 win at Oxford United earlier this month took them to 15 points from a last 18 available away from Hillsborough and that impressive run of five wins in six matches on the road is their level-best since a David Hirst strike earned a 1-0 win for Trevor Francis’ Owls at Ipswich Town way back in March 1993.

They’ll come up against stern opposition next up in a sixth-placed Boro side with three wins in their last four games at the Riverside. With the Christmas schedule running thick and fast, Owls boss Danny Röhl may well be mulling over how best to refresh his squad amid a flurry of availability question marks.

Illness

Wednesday quartet Pol Valentin, Liam Palmer, Michael Ihiekwe and Ben Hamer were all late withdrawals from contention for Saturday’s squad to play Stoke City through illness. There’s plenty going about. It meant the Owls named only eight substitutes for the 2-0 win.

Röhl was informed of the illnesses the night before the clash by head physio Antonio Quintela and the decision was made to keep those affected well away from the rest of the squad to ease the chances of further issues. It is not yet known whether the impacted players have recovered or whether they were able to train on Monday heading into the trip to Middlesbrough.

Owls boss Röhl suggested every care would be taken to ensure a ‘second wave’ of illness does not infiltrate the Owls squad. Speaking after Stoke, he said: “Lets see now, hopefully there aren’t any more. If there is one wave in the changing room then there could be the next and the next and the next - that’s what we tried to stop. That was my decision not to bring them here, it was 100% or no. I hope on Monday they are back.”

Injury

Akin Famewo remains the only longer-term injury issue at Wednesday, with the defender not expected back until well into the new year - possibly as far as March - after suffering a serious quad injury at Portsmouth back in October.

Olaf Kobacki is well on with his recovery from a muscle problem and just missed out on inclusion for the Stoke game - Röhl spoke hopefully he may be ready to step back in at the Riverside. Reports suggest youngster Sean Fusire is also injured.