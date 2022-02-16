The Owls welcome Accrington Stanley to S6 this evening hoping to bounce back from the defeat and restart a winning run they hope would see them re-enter the League One playoff places.

The Lancashire side will arrive for their first-ever match at Hillsborough after the Owls won out 3-2 in November thanks to a stellar attacking performance at the Wham Stadium.

Upcoming matches against Stanley, Doncaster Rovers and Fleetwood Town offer a good opportunity to get themselves going again, though there will be no sense of complacency from the Owls.

Wednesday defender Liam Palmer said: “As much as there is a disappointment of losing, even when you win, once you get in the car and you come in the next day your mind is on the next game. You try not to spend too much time basking in a win and when you lose, it’s important to move on.

“We’ll analyse is, we’ll learn things and get better and then it’s a case of moving on to the pre-match meeting for Accrington. That’s ho the gaffer likes to work.

“We’ll look at it, the good things, the bits where we need to improve and we’ll look forward to the game. That’s the best way to work, definitely.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore is keen for his side to bounce back from defeat against Rotherham United.

“We’ve got to go on and put another run of four or five games together now.”

It was a trail of thought followed by Wednesday manager Darren Moore, who has long since spoken about the need to stay level-headed despite results.

The Owls boss admitted the heavy Hillsborough pitch was something of a concern but reported his side had come through the Millers match injury-free.

Moore said: “Even if we'd got the right result it would have been all about looking ahead to the next game on Wednesday. I’m all about looking forward.

“We put a lot into the game [against Rotherham] and we have to go again on Wednesday.