"All I've ever known" Cameron Dawson issues emotional goodbye to Sheffield Wednesday
The 28-year-old will make the trip down the Parkway in a free transfer switch announced on Monday evening. It brings to an end a 13-year association with the club he joined as a teenager and with which he tasted the highs and lows of life as a professional footballer, from relegation to promotion in the most dramatic of circumstances.
A boyhood Owls fan, Dawson played 129 times in Owls colours, keeping 47 clean sheets. His highlights at S6 include a memorable penalty save in a Sheffield Derby and two standout performances in the play-off Miracle that earned them a place back in the Championship in the 2022/23 campaign.
Posting on Instagram, Dawson wrote: “Thank You @swfcofficial Being a Sheffield Wednesday player is all I have ever known. But the time is now right to move onto a new challenge. My main feeling is one of complete gratitude to the football club and everyone involved. It’s been a huge part of my life for 13 years and I’m grateful for the journey I’ve been on, with the help of so many great people.
“Thanks to the fans for your support over the years. I always gave it my all and never took the privilege of playing for SWFC lightly. The club is in a fantastic place with the manager and his staff. I’m sure the back end of last season was the start of a really positive time for the club.
“I am incredibly excited for my next challenge, I really believe it’s the right time. I feel I have got so much to give and I’m ready to get those gloves back on and give my all for a new club. But for now it’s another thanks from me. I’ve had a blast!”