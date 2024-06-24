"All I've ever known" Cameron Dawson issues emotional goodbye to Sheffield Wednesday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Long-serving Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson has signed off from his time at the club with an emotional message to supporters ahead of his switch to near-neighbours Rotherham United.

The 28-year-old will make the trip down the Parkway in a free transfer switch announced on Monday evening. It brings to an end a 13-year association with the club he joined as a teenager and with which he tasted the highs and lows of life as a professional footballer, from relegation to promotion in the most dramatic of circumstances.

A boyhood Owls fan, Dawson played 129 times in Owls colours, keeping 47 clean sheets. His highlights at S6 include a memorable penalty save in a Sheffield Derby and two standout performances in the play-off Miracle that earned them a place back in the Championship in the 2022/23 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posting on Instagram, Dawson wrote: “Thank You @swfcofficial Being a Sheffield Wednesday player is all I have ever known. But the time is now right to move onto a new challenge. My main feeling is one of complete gratitude to the football club and everyone involved. It’s been a huge part of my life for 13 years and I’m grateful for the journey I’ve been on, with the help of so many great people.

“Thanks to the fans for your support over the years. I always gave it my all and never took the privilege of playing for SWFC lightly. The club is in a fantastic place with the manager and his staff. I’m sure the back end of last season was the start of a really positive time for the club.