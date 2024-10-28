All-class Michael Smith on 'tough' moments and his Sheffield Wednesday future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Michael Smith hasn’t had it all that easy this season at Sheffield Wednesday, used primarily as an impact substitute.

Match-winning forward Michael Smith has reflected on the hard work he has put in to ensuring he makes an impact whenever he is called upon at Sheffield Wednesday - and spoke about his future at S6 with recent transfer windows having had his name touted as a possible Hillsborough departure amid interest from other clubs.

The burly Geordie provided an assist for Josh Windass’ equaliser before scoring a goal for the ages at Portsmouth on Friday evening to cap a memorable comeback outing in what was only his second start in Championship football this season. He described his desire to make the starting striker role his own amid heavy competition and stopped well short of firing a dig at his former club Pompey, where he became the subject of ridicule from home supporters in an ill-fated spell.

“It’s tough, being on the outside a bit,” Smith said post-match on his campaign so far after picking up his man of the match gong. “It’s just one of those, I’ve been around long enough now to know you just keep your head down. The manager has been spot on with me, he’s just told me to keep my head down, keep working hard and I’ll get my chance. Hopefully I’ve done enough tonight.”

Making clear he feels the ‘number nine’ role is up for grabs in a highly competitive squad, he continued: “There are a lot of strikers in the squad, you’ve seen what Ugs (Ike Ugbo) did last season, you see what Jamal (Lowe) has done in this league, they are quality number nines. I’ll always come in to train every day at the levels you want to be at, to be that number nine, but you’re always going to have quality players that want that shirt as well.

“I always like to think whenever I get a chance, whether that is off the bench or starting, I try to make some sort of impact and influence the game. Obviously against Burnley and things like that we’ve missed chances, myself included, and that has been a bit frustrating but thankfully I’ve managed to take that chance tonight.”

Smith has been the subject of attempted transfer pick-ups by the likes of Derby County and Wrexham in recent transfer windows and has one year left on a three-year deal that saw him make the short move from South Yorkshire neighbours Rotherham United. Six goal contributions in his 491 minutes of action across all competitions this season suggests he has not been distracted by past speculation and Wednesday is a club he seems happy at - despite a reduced role.

He said: “I’m a Sheffield Wednesday player and I give my all for the club, that’s it. I’ve had conversations with the manager and at this moment in time he still wants me here and he wants me to be a Sheffield Wednesday player. Hopefully that will continue.”

Fratton Park has not always held the happiest of memories for Smith, who in January 2017 saw his substitution roundly cheered by Portsmouth fans when he was taken off in a League Two defeat to Exeter City after he became a figure of ridicule among their crueller supporters. His sensational strike on Friday night was his sixth goal or assist in seven outings against the south coast club since his departure that same year.

Teed up by reporters to take a dig at those Portsmouth fans post-match, Smith was all class in refusing to take the invitation. Speaking on the touchline at Fratton Park, he said: “It always adds a bit (playing against a former club) and I enjoyed the celebrations, but this is a fantastic place to play football, believe it or not I actually loved my time here, I have family on the south coast and I loved living down here. The football didn’t go as planned but that’s just how it is.

“I loved playing here as a Pompey player. It’s one of those old fashioned grounds, a lot like Hillsborough and I did love playing here, it’s a great atmosphere. It didn’t go to plan but that’s football. It was just nice to score the winner.”