LiveAlfreton Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1 LIVE - Owls pick up late win after Andre Green goal
Sheffield Wednesday’s third preseason is taking place this evening, with the Owls travelling to Alfreton Town.
Darren Moore’s side will take on the Reds at the Impact Arena at 7.30pm this evening, and fans are expected to get a first look at new signing, Olamide Shodipo, as well as fellow recent addition, Dennis Adeniran.
Adeniran played his part in the 2-0 win over Chester over the weekend, but the away fans in attendance will get to see Shodipo for the first time following his loan move from Queens Park Rangers on Sunday.
Our man Joe Crann will be live from the stadium as Moore continues to get his side prepared for what is set to be a tough League One campaign, with plenty of players expected to feature tonight in an attempt to get minutes into all of their legs ahead of next month’s return to competitive action.
Stay with us for all the news and updates – up the Owls.
Alfreton Town v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Olamide Shodipo set for his first Owls runout
Last updated: Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 21:17
- Wednesday face Alfreton at 7.30pm
- Moore is likely to keep experimenting with his side
- New signing, Shodipo, is straight into the XI
All over
1-0 Wednesday it ends. A good day at the office in the end - even though they had to work hard for it.
Great to see Luongo back
Luongo has been excellent since coming on at half time. He’s tackled when he’s needed to tackled, not shied away from anything despite having a bit of strapping on his knee, and his passing - especially long range - has been great.
And Wednesday lead!
You can’t say it’s not been coming. Luongo finds Green - as he’s been doing for a while now - and this time the attacker slots home calmly to find the back of the net. Wednesday lead.
Crossbar again!
A corner causes problems in the Alfreton box, and a big header cannons back off the crossbar. The woodwork thwarting the Owls again.
Wednesday pushing now
The Owls really turning the screw on Alfreton - wave after wave of attack now, however they’ve not really forced the goalkeeper into too many big saves yet.
If this continues though, you’d think it’s a matter of when - rather than if - Wednesday score.
Another change
Hagan off, Dawodu on.
So close! Twice!
Green was brilliantly spotted and found by Luongo with a ball over the top, and while the winger took it down beautifully, his shot was saved. He should’ve done better, probably.
Then seconds later the ball came down for Adeniran on the edge of the box, who expertly let rip with a great volley - sadly it clipped the bar and went over. Much more intensity now, much better.
Unlucky, Charles...
Hagan tries to wriggle his way through the Alfreton defence. He takes it past the keeper once, but he’s wide of the goal. The keeper gets to it after, Paterson has a shot blocked, and the danger is cleared. More impetus from the Owls.
Patience here
Wednesday trying to be patient in the second half - they’ve started pretty brightly, but are yet to force a save out of the goalkeeper.
Their corner was cleared, and Dawson had a save to make not long after it though. Alfreton certainly holding their own tonight.
Corner Wednesday
The Owls have a corner after Paterson is tracked back...
Last minute swap
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was due to come on - then didn’t. Hagan remains on the pitch.
11 changes...
Darren Moore switches everybody...