Mile Shodipo on his first Sheffield Wednesday appearance.

Darren Moore’s side will take on the Reds at the Impact Arena at 7.30pm this evening, and fans are expected to get a first look at new signing, Olamide Shodipo, as well as fellow recent addition, Dennis Adeniran.

Adeniran played his part in the 2-0 win over Chester over the weekend, but the away fans in attendance will get to see Shodipo for the first time following his loan move from Queens Park Rangers on Sunday.

Our man Joe Crann will be live from the stadium as Moore continues to get his side prepared for what is set to be a tough League One campaign, with plenty of players expected to feature tonight in an attempt to get minutes into all of their legs ahead of next month’s return to competitive action.

