LiveAlfreton Town 0 - 0 Sheffield Wednesday LIVE - Back underway, and it's all change for the Owls
Sheffield Wednesday’s third preseason is taking place this evening, with the Owls travelling to Alfreton Town.
Darren Moore’s side will take on the Reds at the Impact Arena at 7.30pm this evening, and fans are expected to get a first look at new signing, Olamide Shodipo, as well as fellow recent addition, Dennis Adeniran.
Adeniran played his part in the 2-0 win over Chester over the weekend, but the away fans in attendance will get to see Shodipo for the first time following his loan move from Queens Park Rangers on Sunday.
Our man Joe Crann will be live from the stadium as Moore continues to get his side prepared for what is set to be a tough League One campaign, with plenty of players expected to feature tonight in an attempt to get minutes into all of their legs ahead of next month’s return to competitive action.
Stay with us for all the news and updates – up the Owls.
Alfreton Town v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Olamide Shodipo set for his first Owls runout
Last updated: Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 20:51
- Wednesday face Alfreton at 7.30pm
- Moore is likely to keep experimenting with his side
- New signing, Shodipo, is straight into the XI
So close! Twice!
Green was brilliantly spotted and found by Luongo with a ball over the top, and while the winger took it down beautifully, his shot was saved. He should’ve done better, probably.
Then seconds later the ball came down for Adeniran on the edge of the box, who expertly let rip with a great volley - sadly it clipped the bar and went over. Much more intensity now, much better.
Unlucky, Charles...
Hagan tries to wriggle his way through the Alfreton defence. He takes it past the keeper once, but he’s wide of the goal. The keeper gets to it after, Paterson has a shot blocked, and the danger is cleared. More impetus from the Owls.
Patience here
Wednesday trying to be patient in the second half - they’ve started pretty brightly, but are yet to force a save out of the goalkeeper.
Their corner was cleared, and Dawson had a save to make not long after it though. Alfreton certainly holding their own tonight.
Corner Wednesday
The Owls have a corner after Paterson is tracked back...
Last minute swap
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was due to come on - then didn’t. Hagan remains on the pitch.
11 changes...
Darren Moore switches everybody...
All level
It’s 0-0 at the break between Alfreton and Wednesday... The Owls will be making plenty of changes at half time, with plenty of fresh faces to come on for the second 45.
Wednesday grew into the game as it went on, with Mile Shodipo the closest to giving them the lead.
Borner down
Big challenge from the German, who looks to be winded. He’s getting some treatment, but he’s up and looks to be ok.
Hagan drives at the Alfreton and hits one hard and low - it’s saved though. He’s looking sharper as this game goes on.
Brennan from range!
Didn’t think I’d be writing that one this evening... Not an awful effort from the centre back, but it didn’t trouble the goalkeeper.
Better, Wednesday...
Shodipo and Windass with half chances - both created by Bannan - but the hosts keep them at bay. Some great work from the Owls captain.
Shodipo is inches away from getting a goal in his first Wednesday appearance... Borner found Bannan, who cut it back for the new Owls winger. He cut inside and tried to bend it into the bottom right corner - he wasn’t far off.
Flashed across goal
Dawodu does well down the right, and is clattered for his troubles, but his ball finds Windass who fizzed one across goal. Just needed somebody on the end of it. Wednesday finding their feet a bit.