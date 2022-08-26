Alex Mighten and an enquiry confirmed: Everything Darren Moore said on Sheffield Wednesday transfers

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And though the central focus is on that match, there are still a few days left in the transfer window and of course there were plenty of questions on possible coming and goings at the club.

Here are the headline takes from what he said on all things transfers.

Is Alex Hunt heading out on loan to Grimsby Town?

Nottingham Forest youngster Alex Mighten is of interest to Sheffield Wednesday, The Star understands.

“Not at the moment. There are still six days of the window left.

“There are no talks of that sort going on, it’s just a rumour but I won’t discount it because there are six days of the window left.

“Grimsby have made the club aware of their interest.”

Can you foresee any senior players leaving the club this week?

“I want to keep them all together because even with the squad we have, you can suffer through suspension or injury.

“Football can turn very quickly. In the first part of the season last time we saw that happen.

“Even after five or six games there are bodies missing, so I want to keep the squad we have together.

“Do I see any of the seniors leaving? I’ll never get caught in that situation when I don’t see them going because that would be wrong. The transfer window is open.

“I will say I wouldn’t like to see anybody go, but I understand we’re in a transfer window.”

Will deadline day be a busy one?

“Hopefully for us, come deadline day, our work will be done and out of the way.

“Hopefully you lot can sit in the comfort of your own homes and watch it all unfold knowing that Wednesday’s work is done.”

Is Alex Mighten a target?

“In terms of talking about players at other clubs, I won’t go into that because there are so many names flying around, linking up with certain names. I don’t want to get caught up in it.