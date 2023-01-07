It’s absolutely no secret – in fact it’s been shouted from the South Stand clock – that Sheffield Wednesday supporter Michael Smith is a boyhood Newcastle United supporter.

It’s provided the central narrative of the build-up to this evening’s FA Cup third round clash between his two clubs at Hillsborough, with the centre-forward speaking passionately on Owls pre-match press duty about his family ties to the club – and the fact he’ll have around 20 friends in the away end this evening.

A gift of thanks from Rotherham United supporters to congratulate him on a goal-laden season was a signed Alan Shearer shirt – Smith idolised the Toon great growing up and had a bet with Millers coach Richie Barker that if he made it to 25 goals he could have his.

He fell one short and the fans stepped in – with excess funds delivered to a local hospice.

OXFORD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Alan Shearer, ex Newcastle United player is seen in the TV studio inside the stadium prior to the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Oxford United and Newcastle United at Kassam Stadium on February 04, 2020 in Oxford, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Fast-forward a few months and Smith is a Wednesday player looking forward to taking on his boyhood club for the first time in competitive football.

Shearer is on BBC duty at the game this evening, sparking the question of whether Smith would finally get to shake hands with the idol he had never met before – and who he credits with a degree of his wanting to become a striker in the first place.

A tweet sent on Saturday morning suggests Smith will get his wish.

"Looking forward to speaking to you before the game @smudga17”, Shearer wrote.

