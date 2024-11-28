Understanding why Sheffield Wednesday fans are a little quieter at home these days

Alan Biggs on the atmosphere at Hillsbrough and why Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl is right to make a point about the noise levels

Is Hillsborough quieter these days? How do you judge it?

The second of those questions is impossible to answer really. Plenty of people have said yes to the first, including some fans.

And even the manager joined the debate with his comments about the crowd being “a bit quiet” during the recent convincing home win over Norwich and only rousing for a screen flash of a goal against Sheffield United.

Two things here. Danny Rohl is in a strong position to be as frank as that. Normally the slightest hint of a manager criticising fans is asking for trouble, normally an angry backlash. In this case, the response was muted and considered, based on respect and the observation being, to a degree, mutual.

Second thing, Rohl is a restless character, impatient, demanding, hungry to kick on his career and the club that gave him his first job in management. For greater understanding, can this sort of personality be truly happy and fulfilled aiming for mid-table?

Much as that realistic goal would represent major progress, it is not a particularly exciting prospect for supporters either.

This also, for me, goes to the heart of the perception that the ground has become quieter. Why wouldn’t it be? Shooting for a great escape, as per last season, stirs the blood and the vocal cords much more than being in a safe position and looking to secure it. Not that Wednesday aren’t aiming higher, but in all probability they will be playing Championship football next season.

So it’s too simplistic to say that fans have lost their passion and left their voices at home. Also, performances are the pre-requisite of strong support, for all that the Owls have largely provided them.

Besides, if you are one of the 20,000 plus who regularly congregate at S6, you are beyond criticism just by being there (in spite of the pricing policy that remains an issue for many).

So I suspect the whole discussion is more about;- 1/ Rohl wishing for an atmosphere in line with the progress made under his tenure. 2/ His desperation to take the club to the next level.

I reckon his observations about noise output are pretty accurate. But there are reasons you can understand and the bottom line is that attendances continue to rank as remarkable considering the club is nearing a quarter of a century out of the Premier League.