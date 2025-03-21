Alan Biggs on the challenge awaiting Sheffield Wednesday as they attempt to break into the play-offs

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We know they can’t beat - or even draw with - any team in the top four. So here’s the good news. No more of that to come for Sheffield Wednesday.

Even better, every one of their last eight games could be classed as winnable. Now don’t get me wrong. Cards on the table, I don’t think - & haven’t at any time - that the Owls are a top six team. But the fact is, they’re not entirely out of the equation based on their run-in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Factor in also that, even against the best teams, they’ve been competitive - even on top for decent spells - in all but those key moments in both boxes.

Frustrating as that was, yet again, against Sheffield United last Sunday, this is no time to surrender the season - whatever the manager of the rival club might say.

Sheffield Wednesday’s Michael Smith is denied by Sheffield United goalkeeper Michael Cooper during last week’s derby at Hillsborough | Sportimage

All the stats, apart from the scoreline, went in favour of Danny Rohl’s side. It’s not a new experience and so can’t be a coincidence about shortfalls at either end of the pitch. But, through it all, the spirit and togetherness is still apparent; Wednesday are still a tough team to beat even when they can’t win.

So the challenge is … can they win a minimum five or six of these?;- Cardiff and Blackburn away, with Hull at home in between. Then versus Oxford, away to Stoke, a Hillsborough double header against Middlesbrough and Portsmouth before finishing with Watford away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is not a fixture in that lot to chill the bone. Which is not to say that any are easy. But it’s so important not to let the season peter out completely and for the latest derby loss to define a mood of depression.

I still say, with six points to make up and an inferior goal difference, it’s a highly improbable ask - but you can’t say it’s impossible.

Read more from Alan Biggs: The trait Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl shares with Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti