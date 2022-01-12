Alan Biggs: Sheffield Wednesday's Saturday game feels like a knife-edge occasion

But before any more fuel is added to a bonfire of unrest, it’s as well to allow some space for redemption.If it comes, we’ll be reflecting on just a two game blip and a setback that was recoverable. As it still should be.Could we actually see the Sunderland and Shrewsbury results coming?

But I’d say a definite no to the claim that this was a team playing negatively and heading for a fall.Consider the four Hillsborough league games up to the enforced break. A 3-0 win over Sunderland, an unlucky draw with Gillingham in an otherwise dominant display, a deserved 2-1 victory over MK Dons and a 2-2 share with Wycombe when, by common consent, the Owls were the better side.Around this sequence came wins at Accrington and Crewe and a battling draw at Portsmouth.Confidence was rising and understandably so. But it’s a fragile commodity around this club amid a desperation to escape League One at the first attempt.This is not to forgive the abject nature of the last two displays but to apply some context to a cause that is some way from being lost.As much as Darren Moore and his players badly need to post a restorative, pre-break, performance against Plymouth on Saturday, they need a restive crowd behind them.There’d been a palpable sense of togetherness until recent events, a bond of belief between those playing and watching.While the team has to take a lead to restore it, the fans can help and I’d be surprised if Moore’s men don’t find a strong crowd behind them on Saturday.It does feel like a knife edge occasion, though.