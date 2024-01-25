Nobody can seriously accuse Sheffield Wednesday’s owner of a lack of investment across his nine-year tenure, even now. Wastage of money and being a fool to himself, absolutely yes. And that’s exactly why the club is where it is today, with money so tight.

The current inertia in Wednesday’s January transfer business also reflects for me a mounting caution across pro football at all but elite levels. And, frustrating though it may be, it’s welcome in the most fundamental way; clubs must rein themselves in or the coming of an independent regulator surely will. So, in reaching out for temporary signings and not paying full fees, the Owls are in step with many other clubs.

There are exceptions, however. Unfortunately, two of them are Championship survival rivals. Plymouth are active and, ironically, Darren Moore’s Huddersfield as well, though this is under new a new regime.

Existing owners are feeling the weight of their previous commitment and, in some cases, mismanagement. Therefore, the biggest imperative facing Dejphon Chansiri remains learning from mistakes. Failing to back managers is not one of them; only automatic obligations like deferral of wages on occasions and avoiding financial fair play restrictions are fair game on that score.

Top of the learning list, though, looking from the outside, would be trusting executives in all fields, not least football. Let’s hope we see it put into action in the last week of the transfer window as Danny Rohl aims to execute strong ideas on improving his team. Who knows the nature of conversation between them - and no question the manager is heavily involved in the process - but here’s examples of what I feel should happen.

Scenario 1 is Wednesday receiving an offer to take a player on full transfer or a loan (Michael Smith and Derby for instance);- Chairman: “We’ve had an approach for X from Y. Are you going to play him? DR: “No, he’s not in my plans. Chairman: “Ok then, we’ll cut our losses & see what we can get for him.” (Reverse that for DR wanting to keep).

Same with Scenario 2, the potential signing of a player Rohl wants to take;- Chairman: “Is he worth this?” DR: “Yes/no.” Chairman: “Fair enough. Let’s see what we can do.”

That said, affordability is undoubtedly the owner’s call - although if (preferably) there is a set budget it doesn’t have to be. I think Rohl - who wears his heart on his sleeve and doesn’t hide disappointment if he feels it - has done enough to show there should be faith in his and his recruitment chief’s judgment.