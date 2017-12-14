Alan Biggs: Sheffield Wednesday need a new approach - and fast

Only one man knows if there would be consequences from Sheffield Wednesday succumbing to Wolves tomorrow – and he is almost impossible to second guess. My guess then, for what it’s worth? No. Not for a game against the Championship leaders. Not barring a rout perhaps.

Which leaves only one certainty in any scenario where crowds are unhappy; the reality of public opinion being an overwhelming force which inevitably prevails eventually.

So there is still real pressure to bring on the big match performance of which we all know, however frustratingly, Wednesday are capable.

Carlos Carvalhal needs to turn opinion very quickly if it is not to override even this chairman’s enduring loyalty, a quality rarely found in the volatile world of football. Even then I think it would most likely involve Carvalhal meeting him halfway for the two to part. People still under-estimate Dejphon Chansiri’s resolution and how different an owner he is; many may not like it in this case but it is an admirable trait in general.

Hopefully Carvalhal and his team will stop the rot. Not only of five matches without a win, but of a repetitively cautious and predictable approach. The head coach may not be in the last chance saloon in respect of one game but he has to be lining up the shots - in every sense.

I think Carvalhal owes it to himself, as much as the fans, to try something new; to deviate from the tired, tedious 4-4-2 in favour of something – well, anything – different. It’s puzzling he has persevered with the same shape for so long.

Yet there is a huge dilemma in that ordinarily Wolves is one game where you’d be forgiven for being compact and cagey. Nuno Espirito Santo’s rampant side are well equipped to punish over-adventure, as his fellow Portuguese in the home dug-out well knows.

But Carvalhal has nothing to lose in that the nature of the performance could have an even bigger bearing with justifiably critical fans than the result.

Some have mocked suggestions that Atdhe Nuhiu is worth a start. At least the big man, who has to be hit early to be effective, would change the dynamic. At the moment the Owls don’t seem to have one.

Broadly, the idea that incoming players have to adapt to the team rather than the other way around is correct. But if the system is not working, what then?

Currently Wednesday have 196 career goals neither regularly in the side or out of it. They also have their most gifted matchwinner waiting in the wings and I still imagine Chansiri sees January and the window as a game changer - if the 10 point gap to the play-offs can be narrowed.

Okay, Jordan Rhodes’ form has not justified regular inclusion while, of course, Fernando Forestieri remains a big miss through injury.

When both are available again, the argument might be that they must fit into the framework of the team. Fine if that framework is working.

If not then it’s fair to argue a revised approach is called for that maximises the squad’s best players. Rhodes and Forestieri are certainly two of those.

Nuhiu isn’t one, but logically you’d have to apply the same to playing him, or adopting any other variation tomorrow. Right now 14th in the table is where Wednesday deserve to be. They have enough quality to find a formula. It has to be fast.