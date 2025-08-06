Some say Henrik Pedersen has the worst job in football at Sheffield Wednesday... I say he has one of the best.

He cannot fail. At least not imaginably in the new manager’s first campaign as Owls boss... Strip it all down - and by hell, there has been some stripping down at Hillsborough this summer - and what you have is a willing coach and a much ravaged group of players doing their best for a badly endangered club. You really can’t ask any more than that.

Relegation, and possibly by some distance, would be par for the course at this stage. Anything better and the Dane would be in line for manager of the season. There are advantages to being written off and I reckon Pedersen, as a naturally enthusiastic and infectious character, is exactly the sort to maximise them for all they’re worth.

A word on Barry Bannan

Barry Bannan, too, in this and many other respects following the skipper’s rightly lauded signing of a new contract. That said, you suspect that other powerful stock-in-trade of besieged football clubs, siege mentality, isn’t really in either of their natures. They are open and welcoming to help from outside towards ending a potentially crippling club crisis.

But what they will both be stressing is that what Wednesday start out with this season, meagre though it may be, is people who want to be there. As opposed to people who don’t. This an example very much set by Pedersen and Bannan as ever-presents on the training ground, whether paid or not, while the whole club was falling down around them. That sort of buy-in helped make Pedersen the obvious choice to take the reins of a bucking bronco after his refusal to be dislodged from the saddle.

He will be judged not so much on results but whether he can provide some sort of reconnect between club and fans who are united in demanding that owner Dejphon Chansiri leaves. Pedersen’s start on that rocky road has been impressive as the key figure behind Bannan’s new deal. As per here last week, I believe one of the Dane’s persuasive points was to dangle the prospect of launching a coaching career down the line.

While Bannan is likely to stick to playing initially, in what is presumably a one-year deal, it’s clear that even after ten years he is not looking beyond Hillsborough for his future.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 01: General view inside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday FC and Luton Town FC at Hillsborough on February 01, 2025 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Besides, Bannan will be effectively a coach whether his contract says so or not, such is his influence in the dressing room. He’s also leading from the front off the field as well as on in publicly criticising a lack of “communication” from his employer which has been “letting players and staff down.”

This was nationally on talkSPORT. Can you imagine such an interview being sanctioned at any other time of Chansiri’s dictatorial regime? It’s another telling indicator that he has completely lost control of the club.

Will he continue running it into the ground or will he finally do the sensible thing and sell a diminishing asset for what he can get? Once again, the key question only the owner can answer. And he owes everybody the right one, not least himself.

