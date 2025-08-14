There are certain things football supporters will accept and applaud in their team under any circumstances, and Sheffield Wednesday fans are no exception

There are also certain things they will accept from a club owner under no circumstances.

So there we are with the clear and totally conflicting backdrop to the Owls’ opening home game this weekend; 100% behind those on the field, 100% against a reviled, absentee owner.

Feelings are running so high in both directions that “support the team and not the regime” barely covers it.

But what’s been so impressive and what remains so important is that the many and varied protests organised by the Owls’ supporters trust have been peaceful. Powerfully peaceful, in fact.

Spill over and the focus is on that rather than the point of the protest, an own goal effectively.

So while there’s anger towards Dejphon Chansiri, and justifiably so, it’s a delicate balance requiring degrees of restraint from what former coach Chris Powell anticipated in an interview last week would be a “seething” crowd.

Further fuelled by Powell’s own no-holds-barred revelations to The Sports Agents podcast and the clearly astounded host, Mark Chapman.

But this sort of close-up testimony was sorely needed; the first confirmation from the inside of what so many of us have known from the outside.

That this has been, to use Powell’s own word, a completely “dysfunctional” ownership - for reasons I’ve listed so often here that repetition is pointless.

As for the remaining staff and players, they can only pull together and do their best, as they did so admirably in the narrow defeat at Leicester.

With that guaranteed, almost no sort of performance and result will bring criticism against Stoke on Saturday.

It’s such a bizarrely unusual scenario, even by this summer’s chaotic standards.

Still playing out in the background, as this was written, a takeover saga no less uncertain and haphazard.

The inside word is of staff being assured that a rescue is coming soon. Whether this is the reality, or an attempt to remove some of the heat, no-one can be sure.

My opinion, for what it’s worth, is that John Textor’s name has been around too long to be of no substance. Textor teaming up with football financier Keith Harris is also a logical suggestion - as is the rumour that businessman and Owls fan Dave Richards might be involved somewhere.

The imponderable is Chansiri, how much he wants and his willingness to sell.

But instinct tells me that, such is the intensity of pressure from all sides, including the EFL, the end game is finally in sight.

If so, and notwithstanding the possibility of a points deduction, the season is not altogether beyond retrievable.

I imagine potential buyers are minded of the urgency of that, so the timescale is short. Another reason why, with hope as much as expectation, the drama could be in its final act.

