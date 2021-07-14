Alan Biggs: Sheffield Wednesday could be turning a corner under Darren Moore

As flat as the club had become in recent times, a topping up is underway. And there is even one aspect of the sad loss of two highly promising young players that I find encouraging.

This concerns Darren Moore’s reaction, as reported by the Glasgow Evening Times, to Celtic nabbing Liam Shaw and Osaze Urhoghide after their contracts had been allowed to drift.

“Had I been at the club then that wouldn’t have happened,” the Owls manager was quoted as saying.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

Of course, no manager wants to lose talent. Being able to do something about it is what counts… just as Moore has been able to launch towards a flurry of signings.

And, amid a long-running debate about football decision-making at Hillsborough, Moore’s comment about Shaw and Urhoghide strongly implies that he is in control.

It goes beyond merely being able to recommend that players be retained and I’d like to think it points towards proof of a necessary change in strategy.

Moore comes across to me as understated, always calmly in control of himself and not given to courting controversy.

So it felt like quite a big statement about the way he expects to manage in the future. Significantly also we have seen the club secure a number of academy players this summer.

There is nothing wrong with making mistakes as long as they are learned from and, in the case of Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri, there will always be a preference for action over words.

I think those wanting a full-blown admission of past errors and a declaration on putting things right will have a very long wait.

That is not in the Thai businessman’s cultural nature and, besides, actions beat words when you think about it.

Hopefully it is also recognised that Moore needs a run at this rebuilding mission whether there is a strong promotion bid or not next season.

Just look, for instance, at Liam Shaw’s three years at Hillsborough as he pushed for, and gained, first team football.

During that time Wednesday had four managers - six if you include internal caretakers. No wonder the issue of tieing down young players became entangled.