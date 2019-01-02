Alan Biggs’ Sheffield Wednesday column: A big balancing act still beckons for Steve Bruce at Hillsborough, but congratulations due to Dejphon Chansiri and Lee Bullen

Double congratulations. To Dejphon Chansiri for landing as proven a manager as possible in Steve Bruce. And to his caretaker boss Lee Bullen for righting the good ship Sheffield Wednesday going into 2019.

Two key strategic moves for now and the future.

A change of manager profile was certainly needed. Especially, in my view, a change in this direction.

What I feel no-one in their right mind should wish for is a change of owner; only a change in some of his methods. And to his further credit, he seems to have listened.

Bruce is accustomed to the word “boss” meaning exactly that in all matters concerning a squad of players.

But Bullen’s reinvigoration of both team and crowd across four unbeaten matches, and eight points, has had a vital cushioning effect, allowing unhurried evaluation.

Steve Bruce

Is the choice of Bruce, a traditional British manager in the wake of left-field foreign appointments, a sign of a key shift in approach to the football business? I feel it needs to be for the Owls to get full benefit from a four-times promotion winner.

But, for all the flak aimed at him, Wednesdayites should be thankful if Chansiri’s declaration that the club was for sale turns out to be what this column suspects – simply an outpouring of frustration near the end of a fiery fans forum.

No chairman or director in the club’s long history has bought into the club bigger than Chansiri. Crucially, his investment is not purely financial. He has shown he cares – deeply – with a heart in the right place. Otherwise, the criticism would not have hurt him, as clearly it did.

The forum, with its apparent dogged declarations of support for the subsequently sacked Jos Luhukay, was a puzzle to many.

Owls Chairman/Owner Dejphon Chansiri.......Pic Steve Ellis

But my guess is it was mainly about the chairman fronting out the storm because, as revealed here previously, there was much activity behind the scenes.

Luhukay’s departure was not a surprise; nor the courting of Bruce, along with coaching aides Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence.

Bruce knows his way around and up the Championship. His detractors among Aston Villa fans unfairly focus on six weeks at the start of this season rather than reaching the play-off final last term.

He’s a big character in every sense; important for overhauling a bloated squad. Notwithstanding the sterling impact of Bullen, which deserves to earn him a continuing role, a big balancing job still beckons.

The talk is more of window signings than the anticipated sales. Not sure how that tallies with FFP restrictions. But there needs to be some of both, the lack of the latter having caused the squeeze.

It’s normal to buy and sell. And while it’s natural football fervour to hear some fans talk of unexpectedly making up ground to the top six, in reality there is much work to be done.

All the more reason for the new boss to be allowed to drive transfers out and in, rather than bow to exterior forces and overseas agent advice shown to be flawed in some previous dealings. Although Bruce won’t be officially in office until the end of January, it would be naive to think he won’t have a major say on window trading.

Suddenly, though, Wednesday’s best players – with recalled Sam Hutchinson prominent among them – are showing their quality, underpinned by a tenacity and togetherness previously lacking.

As Bullen remarked to me after fans acclaimed a tremendous – and certainly more deserving – performance in the 1-1 draw with Birmingham: “That’s the real old lady, that’s the real Hillsborough that we want.”

The bottom line for Bruce is that he will have a resolute and principled chairman who instinctively backs his managers and hates bowing to crowd pressures.

It will also favour Bruce if Chansiri yields to a more hands-on mode of manager and lets him – to use an old-fashioned term – wheel and deal.

Why go for this one otherwise? Why would Bruce take it if he could not hammer out how he likes to operate?

It takes more than a new front man to create the conditions for success long-term.

A final key question. Why hang out a “for sale” sign in one breath and prepare to parade a manager of Bruce’s stature in t he next?

I tend to believe Chansiri was merely catching his breath and gaining a second wind for the job at hand.