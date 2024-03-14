Sheffield Wednesday fans have been protesting the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri

Much talk lately of the need for a new infrastructure at Sheffield Wednesday. It’s here and here alone that I believe Dejphon Chansiri has a glimmer of a chance of turning the tide of public opinion running against his ownership. If - and a big if - he’ll take it.

Better results haven’t taken much heat from the protests and I’d argue the issues raised have become more important, not less. That’s because of the unmissable opportunity created by the richly promising management of Danny Rohl, a Chansiri appointment to be applauded as an act of some redemption.

Which points firmly to a restructure behind the scenes if this huge chance is to be converted. But, crucially, the requirement wouldn’t just begin and end with the hiring of a chief executive and/or head of football.

There are two key words where a CEO is concerned; empowerment and trust

Without those, and the freedom to act from experience and expertise, the role is meaningless. Just window dressing. So the shift in philosophy widely demanded of Chansiri needs more than simply filling a void that doesn’t exist at most clubs.

It would need him to step back from all but overall policy-making, including budget, and accept that his largely singular ultra hands-on approach, across nearly a decade, hasn’t worked.

Had it succeeded, no argument from here or anywhere. The plain fact is he’s entitled to do as he pleases and, by the way, he does care about the club. But, while he’s had the money (albeit with a question mark against that in future), he hasn’t had the aptitude and acumen as a newcomer to a fevered arena.

During his tenure, Chansiri has used a number of people in senior administrative or advisory roles. All left for whatever reason.

There was Adam Pearson and the late Glenn Roeder, continuing to Joe Palmer (who is now at Notts County via Wimbledon) and former Charlton CEO Katrien Meire, plus the more recenty departed Liam Dooley (to Shrewsbury).

Whether or not they found Chansiri difficult to work with, as is strongly suggested, it’s hard to view this turnover as coincidental. So it would take a radical change of mindset for the Owls chief to convince the outside world that the club had a proper professional structure, rather than the perception of it being amateurishly run and, for long periods, from halfway round the world in Thailand. Which probably explains why it’s highly unlikely to happen. But just imagine the benefits if it did.

The strong message would be to find someone Chansiri could trust, experienced in the business of football, and put him/her in day-to-day charge. Ditto for a football director to work in tandem with Rohl. The power would still lie with Chansiri - as it does anyway, because delegation doesn’t mean loss of control.