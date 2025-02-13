Alan Biggs on Sheffield Wednesday’s loss of talisman Barry Bannan

It’s a challenge to confront head on now that it’s been forced upon Sheffield Wednesday. But the hush surrounding Barry Bannan’s injury said even more about his enduring value than his continued excellence.

It was deafening. Silence from the club on a rumoured injury. No clarification of what it involved. No clear timescale on a likely return. That’s when you know a player is special.

Truth be told, the Owls skipper is irreplaceable. Even if the window was still open you couldn’t find another Bannan on a like-for-like basis. So finding direct cover for him from within is simply impossible.

Wednesday’s midfield talisman is so fundamental to the way they play that a change in style looks to be the only option.

They rode his loss pretty well in last Saturday’s unlucky loss at West Brom but (writing ahead of Swansea in midweek) the Owls are finding it hard enough to tilt tight games without losing most of their craft and creativity.

Fortunately, manager Danny Rohl has proved adept at finding solutions through tweaks in tactics. I think it’s one more facet to his credit that he doesn’t impose a set style or philosophy, as some other coaches do.

Clearly he has a preferred way to play but, whether it’s switching between three and four at the back, or going long or short to front players, he’s very flexible.

In some ways that’s in tune with the club as a whole in appearing to make it up as it goes along.

On the field that’s a necessity right now if a chance of the play-offs is to be maintained (for a side now also lacking its best defender, Di’Shon Bernard).

The obvious thought is that the team will have to go back-to-front quicker and earlier without Bannan working possession triangles in many areas of the pitch.

Can they find a way that reduces the reliance on one player? It’s the key to what the rest of the season holds in store.