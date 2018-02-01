Alan Biggs: Jos Luhukay is shaping up to be right man at right time for Sheffield Wednesday

Was a change of manager right at Sheffield Wednesday? Absolutely. No argument whatsoever. Said so at the time. Carlos Carvalhal’s brilliant start as Swansea City boss, beating Liverpool and Arsenal, makes no difference.

But there’s a debate that lingers on and, for all that many are irritated by it, I think it needs putting to bed. I’ll do my best.

When a club makes a change it’s usually because things are wrong that need putting right. But what was right at one time may be wrong at another. I think that is a fairer and more accurate overview.

To listen to some of the reaction following the changeover from Carvalhal to Jos Luhukay you’d think one was a fool and the other a genius.

Fair play to Luhukay, a sound unbeaten start and a very sound appointment on the evidence so far. Circumstances dictated exactly a manager of his type amid a loss of discipline and direction in the squad. Often that leads from one extreme to another; so it is proving.

Double training sessions, fines for lateness, greater emphasis on fitness, a much-needed formation tweak, the welcome introduction of young talent previously denied a pathway to the team.

All are welcome developments in arresting the slide.

The majority wise enough to reserve judgment on the left-field choice of Luhukay, rather than criticise simply because they had not heard of him, are being vindicated. He fits what was required.

This, in my view, has also led to over-harsh reflections on the previous regime – and I’ve seen a repeating pattern over many years, across the board, of previous managers being denigrated. Suddenly all was wrong and all is right.

There is no denying that Carvalhal had lost his way and a change was right – for everyone, including him. But methods that work at one time can be ineffective at another, and vice versa. It doesn’t necessarily amount to right and wrong.

Carvalhal told me at the outset that his way of building team spirit was creating a relaxed and enjoyable environment. For the best part of two seasons, this worked as the Owls twice reached the play-offs. In the main, players thrived on that atmosphere. Then I thought they let Carvalhal down.

And if life had become all too comfortable then a lack of churn and freshening of the squad, keeping players on their toes, contributed to the problem. Over-familiarity can breed contempt, to adapt the old saying.

Consider also the background to the hiring of these two managers. Carvalhal arrived amid a surge of optimism and much injection of finance under new ownership. He gelled a new team more quickly than anyone expected. He was a builder. Luhukay has come in initially as a repair man in a much tighter cash scenario. The two jobs require very different outlooks.

For instance, where Carvalhal was reluctant to trust youngsters because of immediate pressure to succeed, Luhukay can take a longer view in a reconstruction of the squad.

That is not to whitewash the former boss, merely to state out of fairness. And he is, after all, managing rather well in the Premier League after rebounding from the sack.

But, to repeat, Luhukay is shaping as the right man at the right time. Get the building blocks in place and, with a raft of quality players to return, a very big opportunity beckons.