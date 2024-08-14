I'm a convert to tactical trend used by Sheffield Wednesday and, well, everyone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alan Biggs on the Championship trend that’s reaping rewards in goals

Last Sunday I kept a special watch out for the tactic at the core of Danny Rohl’s footballing philosophy - but Sheffield Wednesday were so blindingly brilliant at the opposite end of the park that I barely saw it!

Playing out from the back? When the opposition backs off, as Plymouth did, and you cut a swathe through them anyway, who needs it? But it will be different in other games. A collective holding of nerve will be required. But I’m a convert anyway to this way of playing. I think it’s improved the game as a spectacle and, as for Wednesday being committed to it, you have to trust a manager who has more than earned it.

One minor reservation would be that nearly everyone’s doing it, or attempting to. Passing out from the goalkeeper, even passing TO him, is in vogue. It’s a fashion trend and, like all fashions, it will evolve over time. There’s still room, in my view, for mixing it. There’s no right or wrong way to play providing it works.

One of Wednesday’s most outstanding results last season was when, after being outplayed by Norwich, they launched a long ball assault to rescue a point from a 2-0 deficit. They need variations to remain in their armoury and it was a mark of Rohl’s quality as a coach that he was prepared to compromise on that and other occasions.

Impressive variations are showing already. I’ll bet when Wayne Rooney looked at the teamsheet last weekend, he earmarked Anthony Musaba, Josh Windass and Djeidi Gassama for the runs in behind Jamal Lowe.

Svante Ingelsson would surely be a holding player around the ubiquitous Barry Bannan. Instead, the Swede, in an exceptional debut, was the main raiding dagger on either side of Plymouth’s defence.

It was an exceptionally attacking line-up too, underpinned by two highly impressive full back debuts from Yann Valery and Max Lowe. But fundamentally, when it comes to “passing through the lines”, it will be about who does it best because nearly everyone’s at it.

I’ll admit that at times in the past I’ve thought it was utter madness. But, accepting that the Owls have players adept to the challenge, I now prefer football this way. Something is always happening. The opposition’s press - yes, the pressing game also in vogue - creates a cat-and-mouse element. You know you are either going to see the team in possession caught out or alternatively threading a rapid path upfield with opponents undermanned. So let’s go with it. After all, it’s startling to note that the number of goals across the EFL last season was up by more than 500. Goalless draws were down by 30%. Remember, we have no VAR to spoil the fun either. The Championship is a great place to watch football. I think the new possession-based approach is contributing a lot to that.