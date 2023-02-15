Sheffield football is on course for a double promotion for the first time in nearly three decades… here’s some Owls memories.

1983-84 delivered Sheffield Wednesday promotion in Howard Wilkinson’s first season. Will the Owls now prevail in Darren Moore’s second full one?

Be amazed if they don’t. In terms of points per game, they’re currently ahead of Wilko’s stormtroopers - averaging 2.16 compared to 2.09.

An exact comparison is impossible and unrealistic as 29 years ago it was a return to the top flight rather than the second tier as now.

Howard Wilkinson (right), Sheffield Wednesday - 7th April 1986

But you can’t do better than beat what’s in front of you and, after 18 league games without defeat and a club record 18 clean sheets, Wednesday are six points up on third placed Bolton with two matches in hand.

There are differences beyond that. Moore, battling in vain against relegation in his early months, inherited what he has memorably dubbed “a broken club.”

Wilkinson picked up one in good shape from Jack Charlton, whose six years at the helm brought steady if gradual progress.

However, I can’t remember a Hillsborough boss making a bigger impact. He had a clear vision from the start, a novel system using three centre backs, unusual at the time, and a total buy-in from players who gelled into not only the fittest unit in the division but also the most fearsome.

It would be wrong, now as then, to deride it as route one and brutal. Spectators of the time would attest to some thrilling football as Wednesday put opponents to the sword on the abiding principle of keeping the ball in the other half.

There was sheer force of personality about that team. No matter that it contrasted with the manager’s taciturn nature.

Those who knew him better would have said the opposite; it was just that he appeared uncomfortable with becoming a “personality” in the media.

It is not to knock Howard, who I came to know slightly better as time went on and who could be very helpful at times, that I cannot forget a line he came out with after I dared - for the first time - to phone him at home late in that promotion campaign.

On a day when Wednesday didn’t play, other results made their triumph a virtual certainty.

That, I felt, gave me a valid reason to employ the number I had acquired from elsewhere.

“Alan,” said Howard drily. “I don’t mind people having my number - as long as they don’t use it!”