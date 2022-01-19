Alan Biggs: Fitness of key Sheffield Wednesday duo could be key for Owls

If last Saturday’s 4-2 romp over Plymouth is their standard then, even now, they won’t be far away from automatic promotion - if they do that second bit.We still cannot be sure of that, for all the excellence of an outstanding 90 minute performance.But, allowing that more proof is needed, it’s also true to say that good teams need their best players to achieve that required standard of consistency.Massimo Luongo and Josh Windass are definitely two of those, both having made influential returns at Hillsborough last weekend.Their enduring fitness could well be key if the Owls are to have a chance of overhauling a double figures gap on the top two.With Luongo adding bite and drive from midfield and Windass striking danger in the final third, Wednesday look a different proposition from the ponderous outfit of performances that left the alarm bells jangling.A shortage of centre backs remains the one obvious weakness to resolve, which needs fixing in a fast-evaporating window.It has been ventured, by manager Darren Moore himself, that he will likely be switching to a preferred 4-4-2 in that event.Yet I’m still unsure about that. Moore couldn’t get a winning unit together until injuries forced him to go 3-5-2.It’s with that system that Wednesday have hit their best form of the season. As I said last week, it has been used offensively. Twenty-two shots against Plymouth, for instance.Players look comfortable and assertive with it. While Theo Corbeanu’s preference to depart for MK Dons as a winger in a 4-4-2 reopened the debate, Wednesday can’t afford teething troubles from switching at this stage.I dispute that playing at wing-back blunted Corbeanu’s attacking threat. Certainly Nathaniel Mendez-Laing made light of the role as the biggest scourge of Plymouth.But having the option is good and Moore, after crucially restoring some belief in himself and his team, deserves to be trusted to make the right calls.He is an unflappable character win, lose or draw. In victory last week, he was as understated as he often appears to be in defeat.There is an inner strength about him and he is right to be confident because in that squad he has nearly all the right answers.It’s up to Moore now to play the right cards for a winning hand.