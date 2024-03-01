Every team should have a player like Sheffield Wednesday's Will Vaulks

Will Vaulks of Sheffield Wednesday (Picture: Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Win, lose or draw, there’s been one consistent thing about Sheffield Wednesday under Danny Rohl. And it’s to be applauded, dare I say massively.

Every team he selects is an attacking one. Without exception. Even to the extent of going to places like Southampton and Leicester with front-foot intentions.

It backfired in those cases, but in principle Rohl has kept his nerve. And it is paying off. Typically, I’m counting five and six players with attacking inclinations, at least half the side. Throw in a young keeper, James Beadle, who has been schooled in passing out, and it’s more than half the team.

This is pretty rare for an outfit in Wednesday’s perilous circumstances, albeit that they have been playing catch up with wins essential. You look at players who prefer attacking to defending, and are better at it, starting from the back.

Pol Valentin, who has found his feet - which are very fast indeed. Marvin Johnson, back in a team from which he never should have been excluded. Further forward, the on-loan Ian Poveda, proving an inspirational link between midfield and attack. Skipper Barry Bannan, a creative player to his fingertips. Anthony Musaba, quick and tricky. All this feeding up to Ike Ugbo with his five goals in four games as the marksman the Owls have sorely lacked.

But I also can’t think of a better argument for the importance of Will Vaulks, ahead of his return to former club Rotherham for this weekend’s South Yorkshire derby. Every team should have a mainstay like Vaulks, especially such an attacking one.

With his aggression and strength, Vaulks provides the balance that can turn draws into wins. He’ll also be mindful of how Rotherham, for all their plight at the bottom of the Championship, are always capable of winning at the New York Stadium.

That, for me, is a game that spells danger with a capital D. Not that I’d expect this team, with its tenacity and belief to go under to opponents who are so far adrift as to have nothing to lose.

It feels like these next two matches, with Plymouth at home on Tuesday, could see the Owls drag themselves clear of the bottom three. But they got themselves in such a fix (or rather the owner did with his haphazard decisions of last summer) that, even in looking to add to three wins in four, there can be no let up after that.