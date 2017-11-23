Alan Biggs: Comeback kings Sheffield Wednesday might just sneak promotion, says former manager Ron Atkinson

Carlos Carvalhal’s complaints about a raft of penalties not awarded to Sheffield Wednesday? Perfectly valid in this column’s opinion.

And what about player talk of preferring to play away from Hillsborough? A bit of a cop-out, that one.

I say that regardless of the midweek result at Ipswich, to which this page is blind after going to press ahead of the game. The fact is you can do something about one of the gripes – the atmosphere in home games – and not the other.

It’s an unanswerable question – what Carvalhal calls the “eternal” one in football – as to whether it is the fans who lift the team or the team which lifts the fans. Ideally it has to be a bit of both. But surely most of the responsibility lies with those who are paid to play rather than those who are paying to watch.

Mental strength is part of the required DNA for a professional footballer, particularly in front of this size of crowd. Bring it on - that has to be the attitude.

It’s what Gary Megson insisted on during his time in charge of the Owls and, if you look across the city, you will see a manager who has consistently preached the same message.

I have no doubt, either, that Carvalhal agrees with the main point here. However testing it can be at times, Wednesday players – in the main experienced, accomplished pros – simply have to deal with the pressure of an understandably demanding crowd who will quite justifiably react to an attacking no-show, as in last week’s bore draw with an admittedly resourceful Bristol City.

For me, that has to be the message when, after Saturday’s trip to Reading, Wednesday face Hull back at home a week on Saturday.

Meanwhile, reminding everyone “there’s a long way to go” can also be a bit of a cop out, of course. It can be used as a pressure-easing tactic by teams at the top and it’s even more handy for those who are slow in coming to the boil.

But when Ron Atkinson trotted it out to me about his former club, his logic was worth noting. There’s been a fine line to consider on whether a little-changed team has gone stale in its three seasons of trying to win promotion or whether the togetherness and continuity will pay off in the long run. Big Ron thinks the latter.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see them sneak in,” says the winner of the Owls’ last major trophy in 1991 and fashioner of the club’s best team in the living memory of most supporters.

“They’ve had two near misses and I think those experiences will stand them in good stead.”

“At least they’ve got players who’ve been in that situation, who know they’re within touching distance and let’s be fair, it’s a very hard league. There are some massive clubs in it . . . and Sheffield Wednesday should be in the top echelon.”

Which pretty well says everything. About the expectations and about the importance of viewing the season on a flat-line basis rather than as a series of peaks and troughs. The fact is that Carvalhal’s Wednesday have a reputation as catch-up specialists.

Putting themselves in the position where they have to be is the avoidable, frustrating bit.