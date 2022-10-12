Alan Biggs: Barry Bannan chat revealed key line on Dejphon Chansiri and Sheffield Wednesday

It’s rare even for experienced players, captains even, to venture into club politics but across seven years Bannan has become so entwined in the fabric of the place that he knows when things feel right. Or wrong.

And so while other, more newsworthy, statements emerged from the long interview I had the privilege of conducting with him last week, as reported by the Sheffield Star’s Joe Crann and Alex Miller, a throwaway line caught my ear.

Bannan remarked on Darren Moore having “a closer relationship with the chairman” than previous bosses and how this manager had pulled the club together.

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri shares a positive working relationship with Darren Moore.

It’s right there for me where a change of culture at the club, still taking shape and including trust in the management side to do its job, really started.

And if a rightly revered player trusts in that powerful chemistry then I can’t think why all supporters cannot do the same, including that vociferous faction who wait to rip into the manager after any odd lapse and appear to blame no-one else.

It’s clear that owner Dejphon Chansiri will remain unmoved by this sometimes vitriolic minority campaign; if anything, I imagine it will have intensified his support.

Moore’s detractors are pushing against an open door when they say he should be judged on getting Wednesday promoted this season and that anything less, with this exceptionally strong squad, will not be good enough.

Certainly, I agree entirely with that and I doubt even Moore’s staunchest supporter could mount a convincing argument against.

But we are talking about that judgement being across a full season - providing the Owls remain in contention - and not just a fraction of it.

They are well in touch with the top two after a more than decent start and the constant backbiting about the manager is unfair, tiresome and distracting.

It might be different if there was a strained atmosphere at the top of the club but that could not be further from the reality.

While Moore is credited by Bannan with creating solidarity, it would be helpful if that could include all the fan base.

As the skipper told me: “He’s got a great relationship with the chairman whereas past managers were probably not as close as this gaffer is.

“The club’s really got a tight relationship all over the place at the minute and that comes from - starts from - the gaffer really.”

All of which is not to make Moore immune from criticism. If the Owls were to slide from contention, you’d see plenty of that on this page and many others.

But there is no evidence that is about to happen, quite the reverse in fact.