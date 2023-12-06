Much of the talk has been about how Sheffield Wednesday can strengthen in January.

Danny Rohl took the reins last month. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

How the transfer window could be the saviour of their season.

But I’d rate the period up to then – six games – as more crucial. Plus the four in January itself as signings tend to come late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the signs are that Danny Rohl and his squad are taking matters into their own hands. Which is an absolute must.

Between now and the New Year, Rohl’s side have to be better placed than now, a much reduced 10 points adrift of safety; have to position themselves where they have a genuine chance of beating the drop.

If they don’t, two other big factors come into play adding to the uncertainty over how much transfer finance the owner can and will permit.

One is that it would be reckless to over-commit to a potentially lost cause; better to be cautious and gear recruitment towards League One again next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other would be the difficulty of attracting good players to a team facing relegation.

It’s already a tall order. So the recent improvement, now delivering results, could not come soon enough.

Crucially, there was never any sign of Rohl’s resolve weakening.

Quite the reverse.

Despite outside mutterings that he might already regret taking on one of football’s most daunting challenges in his first manager’s job, the German’s relish for it has intensified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m in the right place – I like this,” he told me last week.

Those eight words – from a guy who is always succinct and clear – were emphatic in their delivery. I believe he truly meant them.

Rohl is equally convincing in making the players he already has feel important and valued. After all, they are the key to the outcome amid so much uncertainty about what January will bring.

Whatever Wednesday have lacked in both boxes, there is now a coherence to their approach.