Is he too much at the centre of things, should more moves bypass him, does he slow things down, is he ambitious enough as a footballer to be plying his trade in League One?

Where there is no doubt is that he is the best player at Sheffield Wednesday and arguably the best in the division.

As such, Bannan’s cross to bear is that any performance below the top of his game stands out for criticism and any poor display by the team, a sadly recurring theme, makes him a target.

Owls skipper Barry Bannan. Pic Steve Ellis

For which he is paid handsomely, of course. Quite probably the best remunerated in League One to go with his standing as an individual. And this will be another factor in the sometimes harsh focus on the 31-year-old Scot.

Is he worth the contract outlay? Well, you’d have to say only promotion this season could really justify it. A colleague remarked to me recently that you’d want a 30-goal striker for the kind of wages the Owls are reputedly paying.

Throw in that one rare flaw in Bannan’s game, though an obvious one, in that even as a midfielder he doesn’t score enough - just 15 goals across six years with Wednesday, albeit most of a career tally of 20.

But, as a general point, we probably talk too much at times about what players can’t do rather than what they can.

In Bannan’s case the latter is plenty and it’s too late to change fundamentally. He is what he is and Wednesday have to profit from his rare quality at this level. Not make him the butt of absolutely understandable frustration as the current output is nowhere near good enough.

His composure, technique and tenacity … his range of passing. And, in my view, especially the latter.

But he needs far more action going on around him, players getting in good positions to advance attacks. There was precious little of that in the latest drawn game with Lincoln - apart from the bursts of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and occasionally Dennis Adeniran, of which more please!

The great thing with Bannan is that he is so adaptable, comfortable nearly everywhere on the pitch. Speed it up, slow it down, he’s your man.

Don’t know about you but I’m looking for more of the former. If tempo is key then Bannan is the metronome.

Rather than working moves in neat triangles, he is capable, from his repertoire, of that pass that gets a team on the front foot quickly.

In that respect, I’d like to see him less on the ball, more pinging it.

Whatever, Bannan is a huge asset to Wednesday in this division - as he would still be in the one above - and the vast majority are right to appreciate him.