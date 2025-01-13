Defender spotted as Sheffield Wednesday man draws closer to Owls return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Akin Famewo’s Sheffield Wednesday return isn’t thought to be imminent, but he’s been spotted back out on the grass as he steps up his recovery.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old had a fantastic start to the season as he became a key figure in Danny Röhl’s backline for the Owls, however a cruel injury away at Portsmouth saw him ruled out for a number of months - ruling him out for the remainder of the calendar year and beyond.

Röhl has previously stated that the centre back is only expected back around March in terms of when he can look at returning to competitive action, however he appears to be making good progress after images released by the club on Monday showed him back out on the grass and doing ball work at a Hillsborough training session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It remains to be seen whether March is still the expected timeline for Famewo’s return, with Röhl set to be asked about it later this week, but with Dominic Iorfa ruled out for a significant period with an injury of his own the Owls aren’t currently flush for options in central defence.

Speaking about the defender recently, the Wednesday boss said, “He’s doing well. I think for him the hardest thing is that you cannot see the light at the end of the tunnel, you have to work, work, work - sometimes you feel like you’re further ahead, and then have to reduce things a little bit.

“It’s step by step, and there comes a moment when you need a bit of time off, maybe have a week on holiday where you go to refresh the mindset. I know this myself, when you’re doing rehab on your own it can be hard sometimes. I had an ACL, I had a big muscle injury with surgery, so I know what it means with the pain - and the first step is the rehab, but then when you come back on the pitch you’re listening to your body. It’s not the easiest one, but he’ll do this and we’ll support him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday welcomed both Olaf Kobacki and Michael Ihiekwe back to the field over the weekend as they returned from their respective injury issues, while Marvin Johnson has missed the last two games after picking up a knock against Derby County - there has been no word yet on whether he could return against Leeds United this weekend.