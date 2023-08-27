Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco has explained the absence of defender Akin Famewo in their late defeat at Cardiff City on Saturday.

The 24-year-old had played every minute of the Owls Championship campaign before the trip to South Wales, operating as a left-back and earning rave reviews from his new boss along the way.

Wednesday switched to a back three for the first time in Xisco’s time at the club, with Liam Palmer, Bambo Diaby and Di’shon Bernard making up the back line.

Speaking to The Star after the match, the Spaniard revealed that Famewo - who did not travel with the team - was not injured but was effectively rested and left out as a precaution to guard against injury.

The former Norwich City man has suffered issues throughout his time at S6 and Wednesday are taking a safety-first approach to his involvement after an intense period of action.

It remains to be seen whether he is ruled available for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash with Mansfield Town, though next weekend’s trip to Leeds United seems to be a more likely timeline.

“In some moments they need to refresh,” Xisco said. “Akin in the last six weeks was in high intensity which brings some problems.

“Sometimes you need to reflect on how you want to keep him [available] for the next weeks. You have some situations.

“He had a difficult week in training also. It was my decision to give him a rest today. He was in line for an injury and sometimes it is better that you stop that from happening.”