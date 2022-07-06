Famewo, a 23-year-old centre-half, joins the club on a permanent basis for an undisclosed fee. A versatile figure who has captained Norwich at youth team level, the youngster can also play as a left back.

He becomes the third defensive addition after Ben Heneghan and Michael Ihiekwe and also follows goalkeeper David Stockdale, midfielder Will Vaulks and striker Michael Smith into the club.

A six-foot-two centre-half, Famewo ticks plenty of boxes when it comes to what Owls boss Darren Moore has spoken about looking for in that he is left-footed, has plenty of League One experience and has been described as previous managers as a ‘ball-playing defender’.

OXFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Akin Famewo of Norwich City reacts during the Leasing.com Trophy match between Oxford United and Norwich City U21 at Kassam Stadium on September 03, 2019 in Oxford, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

A London-born Luton Town youth prospect, Famewo joined Norwich City for an undisclosed fee in 2019 and went on to make one Premier League appearance in the 2019/20 season, though the bulk of his experience out on loan, first with St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership and then with back-to-back loans in the third tier at Charlton Athletic.

Famewo played 37 matches in League One last season, scoring one goal along the way.

Moore was keen to bring players in ahead of their training camp in Portugal for which they set off on Saturday and appears to have got his man, with work ongoing to bring more players in before that trip.