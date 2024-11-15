Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday currently sit in midtable in the Championship heading into the winter fixture schedule - but Josh Windass is looking upwards.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Windass is rarely a figure to trot out platitude soundbites in a press conference. The 30-year-old Sheffield Wednesday attacker speaks his mind and does so with a sense of conviction - what he says, he believes. Now into his sixth campaign with the club, the Owls top scorer is a senior figure in the Wednesday changing room and together with the other long-time features, his voice carries.

A touch under a third of the way through the Championship season his side sit in 15th place in a tightly-packed Championship table. After years of late-season carnage at S6 - their last four campaigns have had something riding on their very last game - many among the fan base would settle for a safe midtable finish. But with only seven points separating the Owls from the early days play-off positions, it’s clear Windass is hunting for something more. And he’s been pushing the message to those around him at Middlewood Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve been making it clear in the games we’ve played,” Windass said. “When we played Norwich I was trying to make it clear to the dressing room that we’re a team that wants to be pushing for the play-offs so don’t think we were playing a superior team. We needed to show them we are the real deal. We’ve had some slip-ups along the way, but we intend to keep playing as we’re playing.

“I ain’t playing for 10th. If that’s where we finish then so be it, I’m not going to say that’s a failure or anything. But I never start any season hoping to finish 10th let me tell you.”

Wednesday entered the current international break with the frustration of being edged out of the Steel City derby by the game’s only shot on target. The nature of that and wins over the likes of Norwich City and West Brom offers hope they can mix it with the promotion favourites - though inconsistent form has prevented a higher position so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re completely different team and we’ve got a long way to go,” Windass continued. “That’s our problem at the minute, we’re such a good team but we don’t seem to have little dips, we have big dips. We’ll lose 4-0 or 6-2. But that’s part of developing as a team, you saw with the Norwich match that it didn’t affect us one bit, we went out and played good football against one of the best teams in the league. We’ve got a different mentality now. We believe we should win all the games we play in and that’s different to what it used to be like.”