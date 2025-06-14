Sheffield Wednesday loanee, James Beadle, looks to have found his next club - with an ‘agreement reached’ with one of the Owls’ new Championship rivals.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beadle, who has spent the last 18 months on loan at Hillsborough, is technically still an Owl until the end of June, but plans are already in place for the next chapter in his young career after it was reported that Birmingham City are close to signing him from Brighton & Hove Albion for the 2025/26 season.

Mike McGrath, of the Daily Telegraph, has stated that a season-long loan is on the cards for the young stopper, with the England youth international set to remain in the Championship for the third consecutive season following the promotion of the Blues last time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Beadle set for Birmingham City

McGrath said in a post on Twitter, “England Under-21 goalkeeper James Beadle to move to Birmingham after agreement reached with Brighton made over a season-long loan. The 20-year-old officially SWFC until end of month. Tipped by many as future England No. 1.”

Wednesday, meanwhile, aren’t very flush in the goalkeeping department with Beadle’s loan expiring and Ben Hamer being released when his contract comes to an end. Pierce Charles, who finished the season as number one, is the only ‘keeper remaining who has any sort of experience at this level, with the likes of Killian Barrett and Jack Phillips set to be his understudies.

The Owls can’t really get moving in the transfer market given the unpaid wages, transfer embargo and three-window transfer fee restrictions that they’re believed to be under, while question marks also remain on the future of the manager, Danny Röhl, who has been consistently linked elsewhere.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join