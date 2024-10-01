'After three months' - Sheffield Wednesday man reacts following comeback win
The 36-year-old joined Wednesday over the summer to bolster Danny Röhl’s goalkeeping department at Middlewood Road, however his only runout came in a preseason victory over Alfreton Town before he picked up an untimely injury that saw him miss the preseason trip to Germany and Austria - keeping him out until now.
He’ll soon be available for selection once again though after successfully navigating his rehabilitation programme, getting 90 minutes under his belt this week as the club’s U21s beat Birmingham City thanks to goals from Devlan Moses and Joey Phuthi.
Taking to his Instagram account after helping the young Owls to a 2-1 victory, the shot-stopper said, “Lovely run out in the rain at Hillsborough this afternoon with the young pups after three months of rehab.”
Whether Hamer now moves onto the bench in Röhl’s first team - a position that has been occupied by young Pierce Charles - remains to be seen, and the German will also have a decision to make later this month when it comes to the Carabao Cup game against Brentford. Charles has started all of the cup games to date so far this season.
Sal Bibbo, Wednesday’s goalkeeping coach, has worked with a lot of Wednesday’s stoppers over the summer, with the likes of Jack Hall and Jack Phillips having been up alongside James Beadle, Charles and Hamer.
