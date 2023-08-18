A Sheffield-born businessman claims Dejphon Chansiri has refused to entertain talks of a potential takeover Sheffield Wednesday, despite what he describes as a ‘very strong desire’ to buy the club.

Adam Shaw, who has been based in Florida for many years but retains links to the city, expressed a desire to ‘one day’ own the club he grew up supporting in a Radio Sheffield interview last month.

It now seems that desire has been made formal, with a statement released on Friday evening suggesting he and partners based in the US have attempted to enter into discussions with Chansiri with a view to undertaking a ‘full acquisition’ of the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This attempt, it is suggested, has been refused by the Wednesday chairman, who has owned the club since 2015.

The statement reads: “My US partners and I, have a very strong desire to make a full acquisition of the club, driven by our own interpretation of the strategy required to progress Sheffield Wednesday FC to compete consistently in the top flight.

“That said, our desire and our resource, does not provide my US partners and I, any entitlement or privilege where the current legal owner is obligated to participate or even consider any form of negotiations or discussions.

“Due to the current owner's decision not to enter into discussions with my US partners and I, regarding our intentions over our potential acquisition of the club, we do not have adequate disclosure to be in a position to make a formal offer.”