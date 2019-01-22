Adam Reach: Sheffield Wednesday ‘need to be ruthless’ against Chelsea in the FA Cup

There’s no doubting that Sheffield Wednesday’s FA Cup match against Chelsea on Saturday will be a test, but Adam Reach is ready to be ruthless to get his team over the line.

The Owls midfielder says he will need no encouragement to take his chances as the two sides meet in the fourth round at Stamford Bridge in the 6pm televised kick off.

Owls Adam Reach fires in a shot. Pic Steve Ellis.

Wednesday, who advanced from the third round thanks to an Atdhe Nuhiu goal at Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road, will play in front of a sold out away end of 5,917 fans at the home of the holders and eight time FA Cup winners.

And Reach, who has already bagged seven goals this season including memorable strikes in successive matches against West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United, says the match will be a good yardstick to see how good Wednesday really are.

He told the Star: “It’ll be a good game and it’s a chance for us to go and test ourselves against good players.

“Winning breeds confidence so if we can go there, put in a good performance and get a result then that puts us in good stead for the following league game the week after, but we need to just enjoy the occasion.

“It’ll be a tough game and I’d like to think that they will respect us as a team and field a pretty strong side because at the end of the day it’s an opportunity for silverware for them as well.”

How the return of ‘best in the league’ Keiren Westwood has boosted Sheffield Wednesday’s defensive unit

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri took no prisoners with his starting team in their third round win over Championship opponents Nottingham Forest, which the Blues won 2-0 courtesy of a brace from Alvaro Morata.

But Reach says the Owls are ready to rise to the challenge and know they will have to be clinical against some of the Premier League’s finest if they are to complete an upset.

“We will go there with a game plan and we have got good players as well, so there will be moments in the game with our backs to the wall because they will have possession and we need to be ruthless,” he said.

“You never know what can happen.

“It’s always important to take your chances against a Premier League side of their quality.

“If you do get a chance you need to put it away because they are bound to get chances and players of their quality will probably put the ball in the back of the net more than they won’t, so we need to be defensively solid.

“I’m sure if we do that and we can limit them to a handful of chances then if we get a chance we need to take it.”