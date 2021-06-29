Reach is one of several senior players leaving the Owls this summer, and will officially be a free agent come July 1st when his Wednesday contract expires and his time at Hillsborough comes to an end. However his next move is yet to be confirmed.

The 28-year-old was linked with Premier League sides, Watford an Norwich City, earlier in the year, however the latest club to have shown an interest is Championship outfit, Blackburn Rovers.

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, Reach has made his way onto Tony Mowbray’s radar at Ewood Park, with Rovers considering a move for the versatile former Middlesbrough man who scored a beauty against them in a 1-1 draw back in December.

The publication is reporting that the wide player was considered too expensive for them earlier in the window, but that – as the season draws closer – they feel a deal may be possible as he considers his options for the 2021/22 campaign.

Mowbray is a manager that Reach knows well, of course, with the Rovers boss having given him his goal-scoring Boro debut at the age of 18 almost a decade ago – and he played 23 games in total under Mowbray before he left his role in Teesside in 2013.

As things stand, Joost van Aken (Zulte Waragem) and Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) are the only departing Wednesday players to have new clubs confirmed.