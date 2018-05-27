Adam Reach could still be a middle man for Sheffield Wednesday, says Owls coach

One of the interesting sub-plots for next season at Sheffield Wednesday will be what manager Jos Luhukay is going to do with Adam Reach.

The versatile nature of his game means that Reach can cover a number of different positions and that willingness to dig in wherever he has been asked to play was one of the reasons why he walked away with so many Player of the Year awards from the club, fans and here at The Star.

Victory hug from Lee Bullen for Adam Reach....Pic Steve Ellis

Part of that moving around, though, was because of injuries to other players and by the time the team meet up again to set off on the challenge of a new season, they should all be fit again.

Reach was played primarily under Carlos Carvalhal as a left winger and often as a left back.

Under Jos Luhukay he sometimes played as a left wing back but after moving there under Lee Bullen during the coach’s spell in interim charge, Reach thrived in an advanced position in the middle of the park.

While many believe Reach will slot back onto the left when the likes of Barry Bannan and Kieran Lee are available, Bullen believes the 25 year old should not be overlooked for a role in behind the frontmen.

It was Bullen who first spotted that ability to play with freedom in the middle and perhaps he could inch out others in that particular role.

“I felt the couple of games we played against him when he was at Preston, one of the games he played in a number ten role, another he played wide left but seemed to have the freedom of the park,” said Bullen.

“When I took over for the three games, the first one was at Nottingham Forest and that was the first time anyone had played him in midfield and obviously he scored that wonderful goal with his right foot.

“He seemed to relish that, he seemed to have more freedom and it gave him a bit more responsibility and he seemed to relish that.

“Now the two games after that (Brentford and Burton) were disappointing results and performance wise but I think him personally it took a little bit of belief in himself that he could be a very, very pivotal player.

“I don’t know whether he saw himself as one of the peripheral players in the squad because of the players we have in the group and how well they had done in the previous seasons.”