The Owls were 3-0 up and cruising after just 22 minutes thanks to goals from Chey Dunkley, Theo Corbeanu and Florian Kamberi.

But old habits die hard and Wednesday gave the home side a sniff of an opening when Lewis Mansell pulled one back for Stanley on 33 minutes.

Eight minutes into the second half on loan Burnley man Joel Mumbongo made it 3-2 and from then on Wednesdayites will have been fearing the worst.

There were a few hair-raising moments but the Owls managed to hang on for all three points and only their second League One win since the start of October.

Here's how we rated the Wednesday players...

Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 8 Made a quality early save with the score at 0-0 and later on, flew at Sykes' long-range free-kick to poke it wide. A truly classy save.

Liam Palmer - 8 Seemed keen on shaking off his lack of recent Scotland involvement by morphing into Andy Robertson. Flew forward from his station at the back and produced two assists in a whirlwind second half.

Chey Dunkley - 7 Shook off an errant early pass to produce a classy defensive display. Dominant in the air, he got things underway early doors with his second goal of the season.

Ciaran Brennan - 7 Solid on his league debut. Kept things simple, clearing his lines time and again with an assured confidence and using the ball well. Played with a confidence belying the occasion.