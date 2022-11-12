Accrington Stanley v Sheffield Wednesday – Updates as Owls look to keep run going
Good afternoon Wednesdayites!
..and a very warm welcome to The Star’s live coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Accrington Stanley this afternoon.
The Owls are hoping to keep a good run of form going and keep the pressure on the top two - which they could penetrate should Ipswich lose against Cheltenham.
We’ll be on-hand to deliver every meaningful kick from the Wham Stadium - keep it locked.
FULL-TIME! THREE POINTS FOR THE OWLS!
Four minutes remaining..
We’re in injury time - and Wednesday are managing the final few minutes well.
The goalscorer is coming off..
..and Callum Paterson is coming on to replace him.
JUST WIDE!!
Another big chance - Gregory does well to lay it off for FDB, but he spins it wide.
He had plenty of space - that’s a chance wasted.
BIG CHANCE!
Return of Kody!
Adedoyin - a former Wednesday man of course - is on after injury hell at Stanley.
Windass is off..
..and Gregory is on.
Windass didn’t look happy with that, it has to be said.
An ugly one..
Reece James takes one for the team to stop Leigh and take the yellow.
HUGE STOP!
What a huge moment in this game as Stanley have their best chance in the match - the hosts broke quickly and Stockdale timed his movement to perfection to snuff that one out.
JUST OVER!!!
Windass arrived late into the six-yard box from Smith’s flick-on - which in turn was from Vaulks’ long throw.. great chance.