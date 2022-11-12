News you can trust since 1887
Accrington Stanley v Sheffield Wednesday – Updates as Owls look to keep run going

Good afternoon Wednesdayites!

By Alex Miller
5 hours ago
Updated 12th Nov 2022, 12:57pm

..and a very warm welcome to The Star’s live coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Accrington Stanley this afternoon.

The Owls are hoping to keep a good run of form going and keep the pressure on the top two - which they could penetrate should Ipswich lose against Cheltenham.

We’ll be on-hand to deliver every meaningful kick from the Wham Stadium - keep it locked.

Pic: Steve Ellis.

Accrington Stanley v Sheffield Wednesday live

Show new updates
Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 17:02

FULL-TIME! THREE POINTS FOR THE OWLS!

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:58

Four minutes remaining..

We’re in injury time - and Wednesday are managing the final few minutes well.

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:50

The goalscorer is coming off..

..and Callum Paterson is coming on to replace him.

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:47

JUST WIDE!!

Another big chance - Gregory does well to lay it off for FDB, but he spins it wide.

He had plenty of space - that’s a chance wasted.

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:42

BIG CHANCE!

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:40

Return of Kody!

Adedoyin - a former Wednesday man of course - is on after injury hell at Stanley.

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:39

Windass is off..

..and Gregory is on.

Windass didn’t look happy with that, it has to be said.

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:32

An ugly one..

Reece James takes one for the team to stop Leigh and take the yellow.

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:29

HUGE STOP!

What a huge moment in this game as Stanley have their best chance in the match - the hosts broke quickly and Stockdale timed his movement to perfection to snuff that one out.

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:27

JUST OVER!!!

Windass arrived late into the six-yard box from Smith’s flick-on - which in turn was from Vaulks’ long throw.. great chance.

