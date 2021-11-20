Accrington Stanley v Sheffield Wednesday live: Live updates as Owls look to bounce back
Last updated: Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 15:28
27’ - Wednesday in dreamland
What a performance this is - devastating stuff. Barry Bannan has been at the heart of most of it - unleashed by Luongo’s presence in behind.
Is it all coming together?
20’ - 2-0 WEDNESDAYYYYYY!!!
What a finish from Theo Corbeanu, jinking in from the left to hammer it home.
Wednesday in dreamland!
17’ - JUST WIDE
Wednesday are turning it on - a fine counter attack found Bannan at the back post, but he can’t turn it in.
13’ - GOAL WEDNESDAYYYYY
A fine corner from Bannan and Dunkley rises highest to head home in front of the bouncing away end.
1-0 Wednesday!
6’ - What a start this is..
Kamberi has the goal in the net, but it’s disallowed for offside.
3’ - Chance Accrington
It looked to have gone in.. but Wednesday survive. Sloppy work from Dunkley to give the ball away. Luongo booked for his attempt to stop the attack. Harry pell shot and it was a whisker away.
Quite an atmosphere here.
1’ - We are off..
Line-up as expected. Both sets of fans making a hell of a racket.
