Accrington Stanley v Sheffield Wednesday live: Darren Moore reaction as Owls take three points
Hello and welcome to The Star’s live coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Accrington Stanley.
We’ll be offering up-to-the-minute updates from the Wham Stadium throughout the afternoon as Darren Moore’s side look to bounce back from their midweek FA Cup defeat at Plymouth Argyle.
Keep it locked to the blog below for all the latest.
Accrington Stanley v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE updates
Last updated: Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 17:00
FT: Anyone got any fingernails left?
Didn’t think so.
Five minutes extra time..
82’ - Two men down for the home side
Which breaks things up a bit as Wednesday were getting going..
78’ - These are the moments..
Can Wednesday hold out? Can they add another?
Paterson has come close once or twice, Brown has forced a save at the front post.
One wins it, you feel.
51’ - A breathless re-start
They could have had two more - Palmer, doing his best Andy Robertson impression - almost had his third assist of the afternoon were it not for Bannan’s little legs. Paterson went close shortly afterwards.
Well what a half..
..yellow cards, chances, a disallowed goal.. and 3-1 Wednesday.
They’ve been devastating going forward, finding space time and again in the Stanley backline, picking holes at will.
Individual performances? There have been classy efforts all over the field; Luongo has brought Wednesday a new dimension, Brennan and Dunkley have been excellent at the back, with Palmer offering two assists and defending solidly.
Up top? Kamberi’s finish is one for the ages, Bannan has been a class act in the middle of the park and Corbeanu has been a threat every time he gets the ball.
Lovely stuff.
36’ - Accy have one back..
..but Wednesday’s attacking threat has continued. Paterson went close a second ago. What a game this is.
27’ - Wednesday in dreamland
What a performance this is - devastating stuff. Barry Bannan has been at the heart of most of it - unleashed by Luongo’s presence in behind.
Is it all coming together?