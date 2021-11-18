Accrington Stanley boss targets Sheffield Wednesday 'disruption' and makes crowd prediction

The Stanley boss is navigating a difficult period for his side having lost 4-1 and 5-1 in consecutive weekend matches against Plymouth Argyle and Port Vale respectively.

But the big-ticket visit of Wednesday could bring about a jolt the Lancashire side need, he suggested, commenting on the Owls’ injury disruption of late.

“Our fans behind the goal, they will out sing any side, they stay with us for the full match no matter how well or poorly we are playing and there will never be a danger of it feeling like an away game,” he said.

“Sheffield Wednesday are a good side, they have had a lot of injuries and disruption but I have watched them a couple of times and when they are good, they are good.

“We have got to make them not so good! We will have a plan to make them worry about us and not the other way around.”

Despite Accrington’s recent weekend wobbles, Coleman is sure his side can turn things around.

Cutting out individual errors, he suggested, will be the order of the day.

“We have conceded nine goals in two games, two Saturdays running, and only scored two but there hasn’t been a seven-goal gap in our performances,” he said.

“If you create more clear-cut chances than the opposition, you generally win more games than you don’t and that’s what you have got to get back to.

“And we have got to stop giving them up at the other end, some of the chances we give up is rank bad defending by us – individual errors or a lack of cohesion – and that’s something that’s got to change.

“On Saturday, we want to try and get our performances to reflect the scoreline. This means a lot of hard work and we have to concentrate for 90 + minutes.