Sheffield Wednesday have a big boost to their XI as Josh Windass and Michael Ihiekwe return for the game against Peterborough United.

The Owls faced the Posh at the Weston Homes Stadium this evening as they sought a strong start to the play-offs, but it couldn’t have gone any worse for them.

Moore made two changes as Jaden Brown and Dele-Bashiru fall out of the XI in favour of Michael Ihiekwe and Josh Windass.

Things weren’t going well at the break for the Owls though, with goals from Jack Taylor and Frankie Kent giving the hosts a halftime lead. The first goal won’t be one that Cameron Dawson wants to watch back, and the second took a huge deflection.

It got worse in the second half as Kwame Poku and Jonson Clarke-Harris finishing the demoliton job.

They now have a huge mountain to climb.