Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to keep their impressive run of form going as they make the long trip to Exeter City this weekend.

Wednesday can jump into the automatic places with a win and if results go their way, but they won’t have it easy against a Grecians outfit that are sat in 11th place and are mentioned among the outside runners for a play-off spot come the end of the season.

By the admission of Darren Moore and the Owls players themselves, Wednesday haven’t quite been at their attacking best in recent weeks but with the likes of Lee Gregory and Josh Windass on their way back, there's a hope that could change.

But who will make the side and what changes – if any – will Moore make for the schlep to Devon?

Here’s the side our man Alex Miller would plump for..

1. Wednesday will be hoping for another away day salute.. ..but it won't be easy at Exeter City, who have taken well to League One football and have a reasonable home record. What side will the Owls plump for? Let's have a red hot crack.. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

2. GK - David Stockdale An easy pick, even if it would have been nice to include Cameron Dawson at the home of the side he enjoyed so much success last season. There's only one goalkeeper in the EFL with more clean sheets than Stockdale's 11 and he's a hugely important cog in Wednesday's wheel. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3. RCB - Dominic Iorfa Deployed as a wing-back in more recent outings, we've flipped things about to bring Iorfa back into the back three and offer some added pace to Wednesday's back three. He's in decent form but has just lacked a touch of final third composure in that role perhaps? Photo: Paul Terry Photo Sales

4. CB - Mark McGuinness One of the first names on the team sheet. A colossus - frankly it's a joke he's only 21 - who looks and speaks like a footballer well aware of his own form. With Ben Heneghan and Michael Ihiekwe out for the foreseeable, McGuinness may well be Wednesday's most important figure. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales